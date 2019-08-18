WATERLOO -- Safeco Insurance Co. has recognized Fish-Johnson Insurance Agency, as a Safeco Elite agency based upon outstanding performance and commitment to serve its customers as a trusted advisor.
Fewer than 10% of the insurance agencies that sell Safeco insurance products receive this honor. This is the second consecutive year that Fish-Johnson Insurance has won this award.
