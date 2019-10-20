Ag forum set in Waterloo
WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College will host the Pro-Ag Outlook Forum on Nov. 6 in Waterloo. The forum begins at 9 a.m. in Tama Hall, room 102.
Speakers will include Dr. Lee Schulz, Iowa State University livestock marketing analyst, Agricultural Economist Dr. Alejandro Plastina and Melissa O’Rourke, farm and agribusiness management specialist for ISU Extension and Outreach.
Chad Hart with the department of agricultural economics at ISU, will give the keynote presentation.
The forums last two and a half hours and the cost to attend is $20 per person if pre-registered. Walk-in registration is $25. Advance registration is recommended by calling the ISU Extension and Outreach office in Black Hawk County at 234-6811.
For more information, go to www.extension.iastate.edu/blackhawk or www.extension.iastate.edu/agdm.
Hawkeye adds LEAD program
WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College has announced the LEAD certificate program for 2020, with a series of 10 sessions focused on professional development.
Training topics include colors, emotional intelligence for leaders, leadership no-no’s that lead to legal issues, problem solving, performance management and evaluation, motivating and engaging employees, remarkable leadership, difficult conversations: addressing difficult employees, listen to me: the top 10 things employees want you to know about them, and inspired for greatness.
Sessions meet from 8 a.m. to noon or 1 to 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month, February-June and August-December. For more information or to register, call 296-4223 or go to www.hawkeyecollege.edu/lead. Space is limited to 25 seats, and registration closes Jan. 31.
Masonry firm earns honors
STRAWBERRY POINT – Seedorff Masonry Inc. of Strawberry Point was honored with the Masonry Institute of Iowa’s Golden Trowel Award for their work on Elizabeth Catlett Residence Hall at the University of Iowa.
This is the second consecutive year SMI has received this award recognizing superior craftsmanship in masonry.
The project’s architect, Rohrbach Associates PC, also received MII’s Grand Award for their use of masonry in the design.
For more information, go to www.seedorff.com.
Bands, vendors sought for event
WATERLOO – Main Street Waterloo’s summer concert series Friday’Loo will return in 2020 with a new logo in an updated Lincoln Park. Applications are being accepted for bands and food vendors. The organization is looking for an eclectic mix of seven local and touring bands to entertain the crowd.
The dates for the 2020 season are: May 15, May 29, June 19, July 10, Aug. 7, Aug. 21 and Sept. 4. For more information go to www.mainstreetwaterloo.org/fridayloo or call the Main Street Waterloo office at 291-2038.
