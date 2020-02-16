Local business briefs

Farmers market

accepting apps

WATERLOO -- The 2020 Waterloo Urban Farmers Market season is accepting vendor applications for the 2020 season.

The market is seeking fresh produce, meat, flowers, food trucks, canned products, homemade baked goods and handmade crafts. Local food producers are encouraged to apply.

To request a copy of the 2020 vendor application, email DaQuan at urbanmarket@mainstreetwaterloo.org or visit our Facebook page at Waterloo Urban Farmers Market.

The market season will kick off May 2 and run through October 31. The Waterloo Urban Farmers Market is every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza, 460 Jefferson St.

STEM program

seeks partners

CEDAR FALLS – The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council is accepting applications to cultivate school and business partnerships as part of the STEM BEST (Business Engaging Students and Teachers) Program.

Successful applicants will become an Iowa STEM BEST Program model of the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council.