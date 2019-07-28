UnityPoint-Allen receives honor
WATERLOO – UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award for 2019.
Allen Hospital is one of only 86 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.
The award recognizes Allen Hospital’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that Allen Hospital has reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations. ISU garden tour slated Saturday
NASHUA — The annual Iowa State University Home Demonstration Garden Field Day at the Borlaug Learning Center, 3327 290th St., on the ISU Northeast Research Farm will be at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The presentation will cover home-grown bouquets, augmented sweet corn and a tomato showcase, including some tasting opportunities.
No registration is required, and participants are asked to dress for the weather, including sunscreen and bringing their own form of insect protection.
JA business leaders named
WATERLOO — Two laureates and one young entrepreneur will be inducted into the 2019 Cedar Valley Business Hall of Fame on Oct. 24 at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls.
The event, presented by Great Western Bank, marks the 25th anniversary of celebrating business leaders who have established a legacy of leadership within their industries and our community.
Honorees include laureates Robert J. Greenwood R.Ph, Greenwood Pharmacy and Compounding Center, and Dr. James R. Kenyon, retired. The young entrepreneur to be honored is David Morgan, SingleSpeed Brewing Co.
Tickets are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Contact Junior Achievement at 274-0760 or email Emma Disterhoft at edisterhoft@jaeasterniowa.org.
