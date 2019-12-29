{{featured_button_text}}
Workshops set for businesses

CEDAR FALLS — Heather Marquez, with ActionCOACH, will offer two opportunities for a complimentary ticket to “6 Steps to a Better Business Workshop” in January 2020.

Both workshops will be at Millrace Co-Working & Collaboration in Cedar Falls.

Jan. 8, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., lunch included. For registration, go to: https://6stepsjan8.eventbrite.com

  • Jan. 29, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., breakfast snack included. For registration, go to
https://6stepsjan29.eventbrite.com
Hogan-Hansen adds new firm

WATERLOO – Hogan-Hansen, certified public accountants and consultants, has announced that the Ames and Ankeny public accounting firm of Harris & Co. has joined the firm.

Andy Harris, Sonal Patel and staff will serve clients as part of the Hogan-Hansen team from the Ames and Ankeny offices.

Hogan-Hansen also has offices in Waterloo, Mason City and Algona.

