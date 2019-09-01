Waverly firm set to host summit
WAVERLY — United Equipment Accessories, 2103 E. Bremer Ave., will host a regional Future Iowa Ready Employer Summit from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Iowa Workforce Development is partnering with the Iowa Association of Business and Industry and the Iowa Business Council to host the event. The partnership has a goal that 70% of Iowans have postsecondary training or education by 2025.
Employers, local business members and educators are encouraged to attend the free event. Registration is available at www.futurereadyiowa.gov/registration.
Inclusion forum set in Waterloo
WATERLOO — The Iowa Business Council will hold its final Vision to Vitality in Waterloo on Sept. 30 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, 120 Jefferson St.
The community forum will be hosted by IBC member Raj Kalathur, president of John Deere Financial and chief information officer of Deere & Co.
The fourth Vision to Vitality forum will focus on the theme “Paving the Way for Community Vibrancy & Growth – Cedar Valley’s Economic Inclusion.”
Panelists’ comments and audience feedback is used to help instruct Iowa Business Council’s policy advocacy work and priority initiatives.
The event is free to attend and open to both the public. Panelists include: Cary Darrah, president and CEO, Grow Cedar Valley; Quentin Hart, mayor of Waterloo; Jane Lindaman, superintendent, Waterloo Community School District; and Tim Murphy, global director, large tractors, John Deere.
To attend, RSVP to ibc@iowabusinesscouncil.org.
For more information on the IBC and to access its research and data, visit www.IowaBusinessCouncil.org.
Design firm joins career center
WATERLOO — ISG, a design firm, is the latest company to officially sign as a business partner with the Wate rloo Career Center.
ISG will complement the Digital Interactive Media, Information Technology (IT)-Web & Mobile, Marketing and Sustainable Construction & Design programs at the WCC.
