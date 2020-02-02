Local business briefs

The 10-year average rate of return is 7.8 percent invested under professional advisement.

“The 2019 rate of return demonstrates the potential power of endowment building,” said Liz Kurtt, vice president of finance and operations at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. “Investment fund allocations are set to balance risk and return with an interest in long-term average returns that exceed spending and inflation, but certainly years like this stand out and show that growth potential. A higher return means more dollars are being put back into local communities for good.”

Endowed funds are generally created by a nonprofit organization or a community-minded individual to benefit the community now and forever. Endowments created by a nonprofit through the Community Foundation provide a permanent source of funding, making it easier to sustain their work and provide greater financial stability to respond to emergency needs.