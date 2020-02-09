Local business briefs

Project topic

of meeting

CEDAR FALLS -- AECOM traffic engineer Michelle Sweeney will discuss the University Avenue reconstruction project at the Waterloo Technical Society meeting Wednesday at Lifestyles Inn Restaurant, 5826 University Ave.

Social time begins at 6 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Email reservations@waterlootechnicalsociety.org by noon Monday.

Cattlemen's

banquet set

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County Pork Producers & Cattlemen's Banquet will be March 2 at the Majestic Moon, 1955 Locke Ave.

Social time will begin at 6 p.m., with a grilled pork loin or roast beef dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults and available from board members. Children, 4-H and FFA members are free.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Oelwein bank

sponsors event

OELWEIN – Community Bank of Oelwein will host the 2020 Commodity Outlook seminar on Friday at the Oelwein American Legion, 108 First St. S.W.