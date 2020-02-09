Local business briefs
Local business briefs

University at Greenhill eastbound

This rendering from AECOM shows the University Avenue bridge over Greenhill Road as seen by eastbound traffic.

CEDAR FALLS -- AECOM traffic engineer Michelle Sweeney will discuss the University Avenue reconstruction project at the Waterloo Technical Society meeting Wednesday at Lifestyles Inn Restaurant, 5826 University Ave.

Social time begins at 6 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Email reservations@waterlootechnicalsociety.org by noon Monday.

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County Pork Producers & Cattlemen's Banquet will be March 2 at the Majestic Moon, 1955 Locke Ave.

Social time will begin at 6 p.m., with a grilled pork loin or roast beef dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults and available from board members. Children, 4-H and FFA members are free.

OELWEIN – Community Bank of Oelwein will host the 2020 Commodity Outlook seminar on Friday at the Oelwein American Legion, 108 First St. S.W.

The seminar begins at 10 a.m. and features Melissa R. O’Rourke, farm and agribusiness management specialist, ISU Extension; Daniel L. O’Bryan, senior risk management specialist, Top Third Ag Marketing; and Steve Ferguson, ag development program specialist, Iowa Finance Authority.

RSVP to Lisa Bahe at lbahe@bankoelwein.com or 283-4000.

WELLSBURG – Bernd’s Pond earned the home service industry’s Angie’s List Super Service Award. 

Bernd’s Pond builds ponds, fountains and lakes in Iowa and has been listed on Angie’s List since 2018. 

WATERLOO — Power Engineering & Manufacturing joined the Waterloo Career Center as a sponsor.

The Waterloo-based company specializes in the custom design and manufacturing of Heavy Duty gear boxes.

