JA official wins national honor
CEDAR FALLS — Carrie Pontzius of Cedar Falls, vice president of programs at Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa, was awarded the organization’s national “Rising Star” Award at Junior Achievement USA’s National Leadership Conference in Colorado Springs, Colo.
The award recognizes staff members who have shown leadership within their JA community and perform their duties at the highest level.
Pontzius has been with JA for nine years and has grown student reach from 35,645 to 51,290, or 44% growth. She has been instrumental in the growth of Junior Achievement programs with her efforts in program marketing, curricular alignment and volunteer recruitment.
Farmers attend D.C. meeting
CEDAR FALLS — Thirty-two Iowa Farm Bureau leaders from across the state visited Washington, D.C., recently to discuss critical farm issues and the impacts with their elected officials during the annual summer Iowa Farm Bureau Federation national policy trip.
The Iowa farmers urged lawmakers to push for swift passage of trade deals, primarily, the revised trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, the United States Mexico Canada Agreement, and met with Iowa’s U.S. House and Senate members as well as top U.S. Department of Agriculture staff.
Among those attending were Katie Elgin of Rudd and Jim Fitkin of Cedar Falls.
Veteran event slated Thursday
WATERLOO — Veterans are invited to a resource event Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at UNI-CUE, 800 Sycamore St.
VA benefits, job opportunities and resources available will be discussed.
The event is sponsored by the University of Northern Iowa TRIO Educational Opportunity Center, Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs, UNI Military & Veteran Student Services and Hawkeye Community College Veterans Services.
For more information, call 273-4774.
Farm field day set in Nashua
NASHUA – The Annual Fall Field Day at the Iowa State University Northeast Research and Demonstration Farm will run from 1 to 4:20 p.m. Aug. 28.
Steve Johnson, farm management specialist, will kick off the program in the Borlaug Learning Center with “Crop Price Risk & Cash Flow Management.” Prashant Jha, weed specialist, will follow with a discussion of the “ISU weed science research and extension program: 2019 and beyond.”
An on-farm wagon tour featuring Antonio Mallarino, soil fertility specialist, and Erin Hodgson, entomologist will follow.
Environmental leaders honored
DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and others will recognize 53 Iowa farm families for their environmental stewardship during a ceremony at the Iowa State Fair Aug. 14.
The award acknowledges farmers who take voluntary actions to improve or protect the environment and the state’s natural resources.
The area families include:
- SR Anders Farms: Steven Anderson, Grundy and Marshall counties.
- Jensen Boys LLC: Grant Jensen, Bremer County.
- Kenninger Family Farms: Franklin County.
- Jim and Jason Orr: Buchanan and Black Hawk counties.
- Clay Reints: Butler and Bremer counties.
- M&C Reis Dairy LLC: Mark and Winifred Reis and Charlie and Shannon Ries, Howard County.
Man elected to Iowa corn board
JOHNSTON — Lance Lillibridge was re-elected to the board of directors for the Iowa Corn Growers Association and Iowa Corn Promotion Board.
Lillibridge of Benton County is in District 6.
2 open houses set for workers
WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College will host two open houses for dislocated workers, including individuals impacted by the closure of Ocwen Financial Corp. in Waterloo.
The open houses, planned for Tuesday and Aug. 14, will include information on career training, financial aid, and the admissions process. Both open houses will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Hawkeye Center on the Hawkeye Community College Main Campus, 1501 E. Orange Road, Waterloo.
To request additional information, or to schedule an individual appointment, contact the Hawkeye admissions office at 296-4000 or admission@hawkeyecollege.edu.
UNI educator wins award
CEDAR FALLS — Doug Shaw, Ph.D., University of Northern Iowa professor of mathematics, received the Beverly Funk Barnes Educator Excellence Award. Shaw has worked with the improv troupe on campus and students in the College of Business Administration’s Professional Readiness Program.
In the coming year, the award will be expanded to honor two faculty members and a new award will be created, the Beverly Funk Barnes Staff Excellence Award, recognizing an outstanding staff member who has 10 or more years of service with UNI.
Area students win scholarship
WATERLOO — Two area students received the 2019 Iowa Pork Foundation Scholarship.
Eric Keller of Gladbrook received the scholarship for the incoming freshman category. He will attend Marshalltown Community College to study animal science. Elizabeth Smith of Decorah also received the scholarship and is returning to Iowa State University to study animal science.
Scholarships are awarded to those majoring in an agriculture field with an interest in a pork industry career.
