Ag teaching grants available
WEST DES MOINES – The Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation is making mini-grants available to support the integration of agriculture into classroom instruction or after school programs with an academic focus.
The Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher Supplement Grants, with support from the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, are designed to help Iowa teachers initiate new projects or expand existing projects that promote agriculture literacy in students.
The deadline for application is Jan. 10, 2020, and the proposed project must take place between Jan. 15 and June 5, 2020. To apply online or for more information visit www.iowaagliteracy.org.
Good Morning Cedar Valley set
WATERLOO – Grow Cedar Valley is hosting Good Morning Cedar Valley, a quarterly networking breakfast for investors on Dec. 5. The event will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Bien VenU Event Center-Holiday Inn & Suites, 7400 Hudson Road, Cedar Falls.
The program will include updates from Cedar Falls Mayor Jim Brown, Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, Waverly City Administrator James Bronner, and Grow Cedar Valley President and CEO Cary Darrah. Each breakfast attracts more than 150 investors.
There is no cost to attend. RSVP deadline is Tuesday. For more information or to RSVP contact Events Director, Bette Wubbena, at bette@growcedarvalley.com or by calling 232-1156.
New tax laws workshop set
INDEPENDENCE — The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission and Gosling & Co. will host a Lunch & Learn program on Understanding Changes in Tax Laws on Thursday from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Independence American Legion Hall, 205 Second St. N.E.
The event is free to BCEDC investors and $10 for non-investors to attend. To register call George Lake at 334-7497 or email director@growbucahan.com.
To pay, go to www.growbuchanan.com or pay at the door. Mail checks to BCEDC, P.O. Box 109, Independence, Iowa 50644.
Veridian seeks campaign votes
WATERLOO — Veridian Credit Union is accepting votes for nonprofit organizations across Iowa and eastern Nebraska to receive $34,000 in donations for Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Votes are accepted daily for Veridian’s annual Spark the Spirit giving campaign through Dec. 1 at veridiancu.org/sparkthespirit.
Organizations receiving the second- and third-most votes in each region will receive $2,500 and $1,000, respectively.
Eight organizations in the Cedar Valley are accepting votes for Spark the Spirit, including:
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa.
- Cedar Valley Friends of the Family.
- Inclusion Connection.
- Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity.
- NAMI Black Hawk County.
- Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
- Oelwein Community Plaza.
- Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary.
