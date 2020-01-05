{{featured_button_text}}
Dairy Days set in Waverly

WAVERLY — Iowa dairy producers have the opportunity to learn about emerging dairy industry issues during 2020 Dairy Days events hosted by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach specialist on Jan. 23 at the Waverly Civic Center.

Producers will learn about ventilation options, dealing with farm stress, dairy market updates, stress and metabolic responses on dairy cows, group calf housing and more.

Check-in starts at 9:30 a.m. and the program will conclude by 2:30 p.m. A $15 registration fee covers the noon meal and proceedings costs.

Registration is requested by the Friday before to reserve a meal.

For more information, contact the ISU Extension and Outreach Bremer County office in Tripoli at (319) 882-4275.

Tech Society tours Schindler

CEDAR FALLS — Dr. Leigh Zeitz, associate professor of instructional technology at the University of Northern Iowa, will host the Waterloo Technical Society, friends and guests on a tour of the Schindler Education Center on Wednesday, following a dinner meeting at the Lifestyle Inn and Conference Center, 5826 University Ave.

Social time starts at 6 p.m.

The tour will begin at 7:30 p.m. to highlight improvements and innovations made in the last five years.

A tour-only reservation is appreciated for planning. Contact reservations@waterlootechnicalsociety.org by noon Monday. Guests are always welcome.

Waterloo bank donates to Expo

WATERLOO — Lincoln Savings Bank approved a grant request for $500 to Expo Alternative Learning Center.

The grant will help fund Expo’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports awards and activities through the entire school year.

