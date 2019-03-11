WATERLOO — The American Advertising Federation-Cedar Valley hosted the American Advertising Awards ceremony Feb. 22 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. Twenty-four awards were handed out to members for advertising submissions created for local, regional and national audiences.
The local awards show marks the first stop in a three-tiered, national competition. Local winners advance to districts to compete against entries from other clubs, and top district picks advance to the national stage for the chance to win a national ADDY.
The AAF-CV MVP Award went to Sarah Corkery, vice president of marketing at Veridian Credit Union. The Silver Medal Award, which recognizes men and women who have made outstanding contributions to advertising and furthered the industry’s standards, went to Dee Vandeventer. A founding partner and past president of ME&V, Vandeventer has worked with hundreds of nonprofits throughout the country.
Attendees also voted for the People’s Choice award, which went to VGM for VGM’s Executive Education Conference.
BEST OF SHOW – Professional
- UNIBiz Magazine, IIssue 3 by University of Northern Iowa College of Business Administration
Judges’ Citation for Most Impactful
- John Deere 100th Anniversary Event by AMPERAGE
Judges’ Citation for Art Direction
- Viacom’s Generation Change by Cohesive Creative and Code
GOLD ADDY WINNERS – Professional
- Integrated Brand Identity Campaign: Epic Finds Mid Mod Vintage Branding by Trademark Brand Design & Letterpress Co.
- Card, Invitation or Announcement Campaign: VGM Executive Education Conference by VGM Marketing
- Card, Invitation or Announcement Campaign: Burum Brown Wedding Suite by Trademark Brand Design & Letterpress Co.
- Book Design: Corinth by Prairie Lakes Church
SILVER ADDY WINNERS – Professional
- Event: Get Smart Trivia Night by Gallagher Bluedorn
- Sales Kit or Product Information Sheets: VGM Culturescape Campus Maps by VGM Marketing
- Card, Invitation or Announcement: President’s Club Holiday Invite by Trademark Brand Design & Letterpress Co.
- Integrated Brand Identity Campaign: Rockets Bakery Identity by Sarah Pauls Design
- Digital Publication: Sysco Workday by Cohesive Creative & Code
- Magazine Design: Communique Magazine by University of Northern Iowa College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences
- Integrated Brand Identity Campaign: Noteworthy ATM Brand Campaign by Brand Design & Letterpress Co.
- Sales Kit or Production Information Sheets: VGM EEC Prospectus by VGM Marketing
BRONZE ADDY WINNERS – Professional
- Advertising Industry Self-Promotion Cards, Invitations or Announcements: 10 Year Anniversary Invitations by Strategic Imaging
- Logo Design: FLEXstand by Talk to Me Technologies
- Internet Commercial: Coming Soon by Pixel Labs
- Microsite: HertzBenefits.com by Cohesive Creative and Code
- Event: Soy in the City Tech and Food Dinner by MorganMyers
- Out-of-Home Multiple Installations: 3M Edge by Hellman
- Advertising Industry Self-Promotion Direct Marketing & Specialty Items: SI Christmas Cards 2018 by Strategic Imaging
- Brochure: Online Reputation Management by Professional Office Services
- Packaging Campaign: Pivo barrel aged series by Dana Lechtenberg
BEST OF SHOW – Student
- HopSpot Brewing Company Identity by Riley Green (University of Northern Iowa)
GOLD ADDY WINNERS – Student
- Editorial Spread or Feature: Insiders Guide to Nashville by Kaitlyn Bown (University of Northern Iowa)
- Book Design: Single Use Plastic by Madelyn Stillman (University of Northern Iowa)
- Logo Design: HopSpot Brewing Company Logo by Riley Green (University of Northern Iowa)
SILVER ADDY WINNERS – Student
- Book Design: The Awkward Years by Libby Schwers (University of Northern Iowa)
- Special Event Materials: Zoo Mas! Wayfinding Design by Madelyn Stillman (University of Northern Iowa)
- Book Design: What is Love by Olivia Chapman (University of Northern Iowa)
- Book Design: Week in the Life by Madelyn Stillman (University of Northern Iowa)
BRONZE ADDY WINNERS – Student
- Book Design: A House Named Ethel by Libby Schwers (University of Northern Iowa)
- Integrated Brand Identity Campaign: Grand Peak Hotels by Craig Miller (University of Northern Iowa)
- Book Design: Day of the Dead by Mercedes Mancilla (University of Northern Iowa)
