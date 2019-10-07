WATERLOO -- Lincoln Savings Bank has announced plans to move into the Cedar Valley TechWorks campus in downtown Waterloo.
The project calls for the bank to invest roughly $11 million to buy and renovate the top three floors of the Techworks Building 1, a former John Deere manufacturing building at 360 Westfield Ave.
Interior and exterior renovations are expected to begin in January subject to City Council members approving grants and tax rebates through a development agreement tonight.
Lincoln Savings Bank said the location will house 150 staff members and provide space for another 100 employees over the next five years.
"Our significant growth over the past few years has made it necessary for us to find a space that will accommodate us well into the future," Erik Skovgard, LSB president and CEO, said in a release.
"The building is ideal for our needs because it's centrally located for our staff that live in Waterloo and surrounding communities," he added. "It's exciting to be part of the rich history of John Deere and play a part of the revitalization that's happening in the vicinity of the TechWorks campus, including new community facilities, restaurants, housing, hotels and more."
LSB, founded in 1902, has been headquartered in Reinbeck since 1934 and has 16 branch locations.
The Cedar Valley TechWorks was created in 2008 when Deere and Co. rebuilt its Westfield Avenue manufacturing campus and donated two six-story, 150,000-square-foot buildings for future development.
Building 2 underwent a $42 million renovation into a Courtyard by Marriott hotel and Blue Iguana restaurant.
The bottom three floors of Building 1 house the University of Northern Iowa Metal Casting Additive Manufacturing Center and Design Lab, Hawkeye Community College Design Lab, the Iowa Advanced Manufacturing Network Hub, Cedar Valley Makers and the offices of Grow Cedar Valley.
LSB officials said the support of the TechWorks and city played a major role in the decision to invest in downtown Waterloo.
The proposed development agreement includes a $550,000 grant from the city; $3 million in state sales and hotel tax rebates paid over 15 years through the Iowa Reinvestment District program; and 70 percent property tax rebates over 20 years, estimated at more than $3 million.
The city would also provide a half-acre of undeveloped city property downtown for a new LSB retail banking location and also agrees to support its application for incentives through the Iowa Economic Development Administration's High Quality Jobs Program.
A separate agreement with Cedar Valley TechWorks would give LSB the right to purchase the lower three floors of Building 1 in the future for its appraised value minus the cost of improvements.
