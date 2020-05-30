Life and limb: Virus changes landscape for lawn and tree firms

Reprinted from the June issue of Cedar Valley Business Monthly.
CEDAR FALLS — One might not think a business which functions outdoors would have its day-to-day business affected by coronavirus concerns.
Yet, several Cedar Valley lawn and grounds care companies and tree services are seeing differences, large and small, in the way they do business.
“We’re doing more business over the phone or by email now,” said Ryan Bockes, co-owner of B&K Lawn Care in Cedar Falls. “Some people you try to do business through the door,” talking through the screen of a combination storm door.
The company’s been in business 17 years and is operated by Bockes and Tyler Kunkle, both University of Northern Iowa graduates. They have built up a regular clientele of residential as well as commercial customers. Some are year round and use the company for snow removal throughout the winter as well.
He said the staff already has proper safety equipment including air masks, and tries to limit instances of employees having to ride in a vehicle together, in the interests of social distancing.
For Mike Maloney of Maloney Landscapes north of Waterloo, which has been in business about six years, sticking a quote on a job in a mailbox doesn’t beat personal contact. Still, he said, “We’ve had a lot of customers stick with us. There’s pretty good interest in landscaping.”
He receives a lot of work from developers planning new housing developments. He said there’s still a demand for new single-family homes in the area, particularly in southwest Cedar Falls, which, combined with low, favorable mortgage interest rates, keeps his company busy. He started the company while attending Hawkeye Community College, later transferring to UNI and majoring in business administration.
Maloney said work crews try to watch the number of people per truck. Working outside is an advantage as far as maintaining social distancing.
There’s ample work from projects already under way or were able to start this spring. The question, Maloney said, is whether developers and people in general become more cautious with their money and delay projects if coronavirus-related business shutdowns extend into the summer.
However, he wants residential and commercial customers to know his crews are ready for work, and he’s trying to get more exposure via a page on Facebook and other social media.
Jeff Nichols of Nichols Tree Service in Janesville said he’s already noticed a difference in business.
“I’d normally have 30 calls a day,” he said. “Now it’s five or 10 calls a day, I’ve noticed.” But he said the business ebbs and flows, noting he received several calls just on one recent afternoon.
He’s been in business about eight years, and noted he did have work scheduled out for several weeks.
He said his crews are already equipped with safety equipment like masks and goggles and wear those when interacting with customers, paying special attention to older customers who may be more susceptible to the virus or disease in general.
Drew Collins of Planetary Tree Service in Evansdale agreed.
“We try to avoid close proximity to customers, especially older customers,” he said. Sometimes, he’ll just place a quote in the mailbox at a potential job site and get back in the car.
But he said there’’s plenty of work to be had.
“We really can’t stop, because we’ve got all these ash trees,” Collins said, that are dying from emerald ash borer infestation and need to come down. It’s been an issue in the metro area and a large part of Iowa for several years now.
Those dying trees are becoming increasingly brittle and pose a safety hazard from limbs and branches breaking off and falling. The more brittle they become, the more difficult they are to take down, he said.
