Life and limb: Virus changes landscape for lawn and tree firms

Reprinted from the June issue of Cedar Valley Business Monthly.

CEDAR FALLS — One might not think a business which functions outdoors would have its day-to-day business affected by coronavirus concerns.

Yet, several Cedar Valley lawn and grounds care companies and tree services are seeing differences, large and small, in the way they do business.

“We’re doing more business over the phone or by email now,” said Ryan Bockes, co-owner of B&K Lawn Care in Cedar Falls. “Some people you try to do business through the door,” talking through the screen of a combination storm door.

The company’s been in business 17 years and is operated by Bockes and Tyler Kunkle, both University of Northern Iowa graduates. They have built up a regular clientele of residential as well as commercial customers. Some are year round and use the company for snow removal throughout the winter as well.

He said the staff already has proper safety equipment including air masks, and tries to limit instances of employees having to ride in a vehicle together, in the interests of social distancing.