DAVENPORT --- Davenport publisher Lee Enterprises has entered into an agreement to purchase the print and digital assets of two Wisconsin publications.
Lee is the parent company of The Courier. Officials announced in a news release Monday the company plans to purchase the assets of Kenosha News and Lake Geneva Regional News, from the Kenosha-based media company United Communications Corp.
"These two markets fit very nicely into our already strong footprint in Wisconsin," said Lee President and CEO Kevin Mowbray, in the release. "Their proximity to existing Lee properties creates opportunity for synergies while greatly strengthening our audiences in southeast Wisconsin."
Kenosha News publishes seven days a week, with an average daily print circulation of around 20,000. The publication was purchased in 1961 by United Communications Corporation founders Howard and Elizabeth Brown, according to the release.
"The Brown Family is very grateful for the hard work and dedication of all Kenosha News and Lake Geneva Regional News employees, both past and present," United Communications Corporation President and CEO Lucy Brown said in the release. "Making the decision to sell is extraordinarily difficult, but we welcome Lee Enterprises and know the future looks bright under their leadership."
Lake Geneva Regional News publishes weekly.
The sale is expected to close on Jan. 31, according to the release.
Lee Enterprises operates daily newspapers, digital products and nearly 300 weekly and specialty publications in 49 markets in 20 states.
