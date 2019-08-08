DAVENPORT --- Lee Enterprises Inc., which owns The Courier, reported Thursday third quarter and year to date financial results for the period ended June 30.
"Total revenue decreased 4% in the third quarter, matching the second quarter trend, as we continue the company's digital transformation" said Kevin Mowbray, president and chief executive officer. "Total digital revenue, including digital advertising and digital services, was $30.5 million for the quarter, up 5.3% on a same property basis compared with a year ago."
"On a stand-alone basis, revenue at TownNews increased 27.3% due to increased market share, including an increase in broadcast customers as well as gains in video revenue from 2018 technology acquisitions and the acquisition of GTxcel's CMS business in February 2019. Revenue at TownNews over the last 12 months totaled $22.1 million, an increase of 24.5% over the prior year," said Mowbray.
"We earned $3.5 million of revenue in the quarter from the management agreement with BH Media Group, and since its inception in July 2018 we have earned $11.3 million in revenue, exceeding expectations," said Mowbray.
Mowbray also noted the following financial highlights for the quarter:
- Total revenue decreased 4% for the quarter. Excluding the impact of acquisitions total revenue on a same property basis decreased 6.1%.
- Digital advertising revenue increased 2.8% for the quarter and represented 38.7% of total advertising revenue.
- Digital retail advertising, which represented 63.2% of total digital advertising in the June quarter, grew 3.3%, driven by an increase in advertising from local retailers.
- Monthly visits to Lee mobile, tablet, desktop and app sites averaged 74.1 million, and page views per visit, one metric we use to monitor engagement, increased 6.9% on a reported basis and 7% on a same property basis.
- Subscription revenue decreased 3.2% in the quarter. Digital-only subscribers increased 72%.
- Lee recognized net income of $6.2 million, including $3.1 million of non-cash expense related to the change in fair value of our warrants.
"We continue to transform our business models and reduce our legacy cost structure," said Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tim Millage. "Operating expenses were down 4.7% in the June quarter with cash costs down 5.2%, On a same property basis, cash costs were down 7.6%. We expect cash costs on a same property basis to be down 4.75 - 5.5% in fiscal year 2019," said Millage.
"Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) totaled $30.7 million in the quarter, or down 1.3%, and totaled $125.5 million over the last 12 months," Millage added. "With strong adjusted EBITDA and $17.9 million of debt reduction in the quarter, our leverage ratio, net of cash, is 3.5x," Millage said.
