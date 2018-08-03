DAVENPORT -- Davenport-based Lee Enterprises Inc., a provider of local news, information and advertising in 49 markets, including The Courier, on Friday reported earnings of $4.8 million for its third fiscal quarter ending June 24, 2018, or 8 cents per diluted common share.
For the same quarter a year ago, earnings totaled $6.3 million, or 11 cents per diluted common share.
Excluding the adjustment related to the change in fair value of the stock warrants, adjusted earnings per diluted common share totaled 7 cents in both the current year quarter and 5 cents in the prior year quarter.
"We are pleased that the positive momentum on the revenue side continued into the third quarter," said Kevin Mowbray, president and chief executive officer. "Revenue trends were driven by strong performance from local advertisers — including digital, a 14.4 percent increase in programmatic advertising, subscription revenue growth and revenue gains from TownNews.com."
"Digital advertising revenue increased 4.7 percent and represented 33.7 percent of total advertising revenue for the quarter," Mowbray added. "Subscription revenue increased 1.6 percent in the quarter through our premium content offerings and acquisitions in the prior year. Total revenue decreased 4.8 percent in the third quarter compared to the same quarter in 2017," Mowbray said.
Mowbray also noted the following financial highlights for the quarter:
• Digital retail advertising, which represented 63 percent of total digital advertising in the June quarter, grew 8.6% in the quarter, the best performance over the last four quarters. This was driven by an increase in advertising from local retailers.
• Monthly visits to Lee mobile, tablet, desktop and app sites averaged 73.7 million, an increase of 14.7 percent over the prior year quarter, which fuels digital advertising revenue.
• Revenue at TownNews.com, excluding intercompany revenue, increased 13.7 percent in the quarter and over the last twelve months on a standalone basis, revenue totaled $17.8 million.
• On a same property basis, total revenue decreased 6.6 percent.
"On a same property basis, cash costs excluding restructuring costs were down 4.5 percent," said Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tim Millage. "On a reported basis, cash costs, excluding restructuring costs, were down 2.6 percent in the quarter compared to the prior year.
"For fiscal 2018, we expect cash costs excluding restructuring costs to decrease 6.0-6.5% on a same property basis," Millage added.
"Adjusted EBITDA over the last 12 months totaled $135.6 million, a decrease of 6.5% compared to the prior year period. For the quarter, Adjusted EBITDA totaled $31.8 million compared to $35.8 million in the same quarter of the prior year." Millage said.
"The company continues to aggressively reduce debt," Millage added. "Debt reduction in the June quarter was $16.5 million and totaled $68.7 million over the last 12 months. As of June 24, 2018, the principal amount of debt was $499.8 million and totaled $483.8 million net of cash.
"Leverage net of cash was 3.57 times Adjusted EBITDA compared to 3.75 times Adjusted EBITDA one year ago," he added.
Operating revenue for the 13 weeks ending June 24, 2018 totaled $132.6 million, a decrease of 4.8 percent compared with a year ago. On a same property basis, total operating revenue for the 13 weeks ended June 24, 2018 decreased 6.6 percdent.
Advertising and marketing services revenue combined decreased 9.5 percent to $73.5 million. Digital advertising and marketing services revenue increased 4.7 percent to $24.8 million and increased 4 percent on a same property basis. Digital retail advertising grew 8.6 percent in the quarter. Digital advertising in the quarter represented 33.7 percent of total advertising revenue.
Total digital revenue, including digital advertising and digital services, was $28.6 million for the quarter, up 5.5 percent compared with a year ago and up 4.9 percent on a same property basis. Mobile, tablet, desktop and app sites, including TNI and MNI, attracted monthly average visits of 73.7 million for the 13 weeks ended June 24, 2018, an increase of 14.7% over the prior year.
Subscription revenue increased 1.6 percent in the current year quarter and decreased 0.8% on a same property basis. Average daily newspaper circulation, including TNI and MNI and digital subscribers, totaled 0.7 million in the 13 weeks ended June 24, 2018. Sunday circulation totaled 1.1 million. Price increases and additional revenue from premium content partially offset revenue lost from lower print circulation volumes.
Other revenue, which consists of digital services, commercial printing and revenue from delivery of third party products, increased 2.0 percent in the current year quarter. The increase was due to higher revenue at TownNews.com as well as from commercial printing revenue and was offset by third party delivery volume. Excluding intercompany revenue, revenue at TownNews.com, the majority of which is included in Other revenue, increased to $3.6 million, or 13.7 percent in the quarter. On a standalone basis, revenue at TownNews.com totaled $17.8 million for the last 21 months.
Operating expenses for the 13 weeks ended June 24, 2018 decreased 5.9 percent. Cash costs, excluding restructuring costs, decreased 2.6% compared to the prior year quarter and decreased 4.5 percent on a same property basis. Compensation decreased 8.5% on a same property basis, primarily as a result of a reduction in staffing levels. Newsprint and ink expense increased 5.3 percent on a same property basis due to higher prices partially offset by lower volumes from unit declines and using lower basis weight newsprint. Other operating expenses decreased 1.4 percent on a same property basis, primarily driven by lower delivery and other print-related costs and offset in part by higher costs associated with growing digital revenue and increases in other cash costs from outsourcing.
Restructuring costs totaled $1.9 million and $3.9 million in the 2018 quarter and 2017 quarter, respectively.
Including equity in earnings of associated companies, depreciation and amortization, gain on sales of assets, and restructuring costs, operating income totaled $20.9 million in the current year quarter, compared with $20.6 million a year ago.
In the 13 weeks ended June 24, 2018, interest expense decreased 9.9 percent, or $1.4 million, due to lower debt balances. The company recognized non-operating income of $0.4 million in the current year quarter compared to $3.0 million in the same quarter of the prior year due to a change in fair value of stock warrants. The Company recognized $1.7 million of debt refinancing and administrative costs in the current quarter and $1.4 million in the same quarter of the prior year. The vast majority of the debt refinancing and administrative costs represent amortization of refinancing costs paid in 2014.
Income attributable to Lee Enterprises, Incorporated for the quarter totaled $4.5 million, compared with income of $6.0 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $31.8 million.
Operating revenue for 39 weeks ended June 24, 2018 totaled $404.2 million, a decrease of 5.3 percent compared with the 39 weeks ended June 25, 2017. On a same property basis, total operating revenue for the 39 weeks ended June 24, 2018 decreased 7.4 percent.
Advertising and marketing services revenue combined decreased 8.8 percent to $229.8 million, retail advertising decreased 8.3 percent, classified decreased 12.4 percent and national increased 2.4 percent. Digital advertising and marketing services revenue on a standalone basis increased 3.4 percent to $71.2 million. Digital advertising represented 31 percent of total advertising.
Total digital revenue was $82.5 million in 2018, up 4.1 percent compared to 2017.
Subscription revenue increased 0.8 percent in 2018 compared to 2017.
Operating expenses for 2018 decreased 5.8 percent. Cash costs, excluding restructuring costs, decreased 4.3 percent compared to the prior year and decreased 6.5% on a same property basis. Compensation decreased 9.2 percent on a same property basis, primarily as a result of a decrease in the average number of full-time equivalent employees of 11.5 percent. Newsprint and ink expense decreased 6.8 percent on a same property basis, due to a reduction in newsprint volume partially offset by higher prices. Other operating expenses decreased 3.6 percent.
Including equity in earnings of associated companies, depreciation and amortization, gain on sales of assets, curtailment gains, as well as restructuring costs in both years, operating income was $68.7 million in 2018, compared with $70.8 million a year ago.
In the 39 weeks ended June 24, 2018, interest expense decreased 9.3 percent, or $4.1 million, due to lower debt balances, and we recognized non-operating income of $0.5 million in 2018 compared to $10.4 million for the change in fair value of stock warrants in the prior year. The fair value of the warrants fluctuates with the market value of our common stock. In the current fiscal year, $4.1 million of debt financing and administrative costs were expensed compared to $3.5 million in the same period a year ago. Debt financing and administrative costs are mainly amortization of costs paid as part of our refinancing in 2014.
Income attributable to Lee Enterprises, Incorporated for the year totaled $41.7 million, compared to income of $24.3 million a year ago.
Adjusted EBITDA for the 39 weeks ended June 24, 2018 was $98.9 million, compared to $107.9 million for the 39 weeks ended June 25, 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.