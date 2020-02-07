Lee Enterprises releases first-quarter earnings

Lee did not host an earnings conference call Thursday since it held a call last week when it announced the acquisition of Berkshire Hathaway’s newspapers. Lee had managed those newspapers for more than a year.

That acquisition occurred during the company’s second quarter, and did not affect Lee’s first-quarter financials. But it allowed Lee to restructure its debt, which is now exclusively held by Berkshire Hathaway.

Lee officials declined to comment on recent disclosures that two entities now hold at least 12% of Lee’s shares. Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC purchased on Dec. 31 about 4.35 million shares, or 7.4% of the company’s available stock, in an SEC filing dated Jan. 23; the other, made by MNG Enterprises Inc. which is the business name for Alden Global Capital, was made the same day the Berkshire Hathaway deal was announced and included a purchase of 3.4 million shares for 5.9% of the company’s available stock, according to SEC filings.