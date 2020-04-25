Leadership Iowa nominations due May 1

DES MOINES -- The deadline is approaching quickly to nominate for Leadership Iowa, Iowa’s premier statewide issues awareness program hosted by the Iowa Association of Business and Industry Foundation.
Leadership Iowa provides eye-opening opportunities for 40 Iowa leaders, offering participants a seat at the table with our state’s top subject-matter experts. Over the course of eight sessions held in communities throughout the state, together class members rediscover what makes Iowa such a special place to live and work.
“I anticipate looking back at the year as one of the most impactful personal and professional learning experiences of my life,” said Matt Rebro, who works for Russell Construction in Davenport and is a recent graduate with the 2018-19 class. “The programming alone was worth the investment of time and resources. The relationships created with my fellow classmates are priceless.”
More than 1,200 leaders of differing industries and interests have graduated from Leadership Iowa over the past 38 years. The program is open to all interested in learning about issues important to our state.
The program is designed to educate, inspire and grow a network of informed leaders and to encourage their ongoing local and statewide engagement to create a better future for Iowans. Participants gain the resources they need to have a positive impact on organizations, communities and Iowa.
All are encouraged to nominate current and emerging leaders representing any industry and Iowa community at www.LeadershipIowa.com by May 1 to be considered for the 2020-21 class, which begins in October. Individuals must first be nominated to apply for the program. Self-nominations are also encouraged. Contact info@leadershipiowa.com or (515) 235-0570 with questions.
