WATERLOO — A final call is going out to nominate the Cedar Valley’s best and brightest young leaders for The Courier’s annual 20 Under 40 honor.
The deadline for nominations is Friday.
This is the 19th year for 20 Under 40, conferred yearly on 20 young business leaders who are seen as dedicated to giving of themselves for the betterment of the community, as well as those closest to them.
Young leaders from across the Cedar Valley region are eligible.
Recipients will be honored with feature stories in the November issue of the Cedar Valley Business Monthly and at a banquet and awards ceremony and reception in November.
The feature stories will be published again in 20 consecutive weekday issues of The Courier, beginning over the Christmas holiday.
Nominees must meet the following criteria to be considered for the award:
- Dedication and success in their vocation.
- A role model in their career.
- Demonstrates leadership in their business/community.
- Active community and volunteer participation.
Nominations may be submitted by mail to 20 Under 40, P.O. Box 540, Waterloo 50704; by fax to 234-3297, attn: 20 Under 40 Nomination; or online at www.wcfcourier.com/20under40.
