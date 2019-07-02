WATERLOO -- Lark Brewing is flying on its own.
The brewery, which has been serving up beer on Main Street in Cedar Falls since November, is leaving the Paramount Barco umbrella and returning to its original location on University Avenue in Waterloo.
Paramount Barco closed the Lark location at 314 Main St. Monday and will be renovating the building to house a Stuffed Olive Martini Bar and a new concept to be announced soon.
Lark founder and brewer Sean Christensen and a group of investor friends have purchased all of the brewery assets from Paramount Barco and expect to reopen the taproom in Waterloo by the middle of July.
"They decided to go bar-centric, which gave us the opportunity to buy them out," Christensen said. "We're excited to get back to the culture of the thing, get back to the vibe, get back to the way Lark was when it first launched.
"We're excited about the independence," he added. "I feel like this is a huge step to get back to what we wanted and get back to our roots."
Lark Brewing opened in lower level of Beck's Taproom Grill, 3295 University Ave. in October 2016 as part of entrepreneur Darin Beck's Barmuda Cos. group of restaurants and bars. Lark moved Cedar Falls last November, expanding as a full-service restaurant.
Paramount Barco acquired most of the Barmuda Cos. assets after Beck turned them over to Lincoln Savings Bank in March. Beck was retained as CEO and president of the new corporation.
Beck said the building at 314-316 Main St. will undergo an extensive renovation, which includes removing the signature tree in the dining area. The space soon will house the Stuffed Olive, previously in the Black Hawk Hotel, and the yet-to-be-named concept to open in late summer or fall.
Lark Brewing and Paramount Barco will have no future affiliation.
Lark has continued using the lower level of the former University Avenue Beck's for its beer brewing operations, distributing kegs through United Beverage Inc. and the taproom in Cedar Falls.
"The building on University Avenue is absolutely perfect, and should be a great location once the road construction is finally done," Christensen said. "We're looking forward to being able to keep it in its original location but other options are also being explored for the long term."
Christensen said he and his investors are considering plans eventually to move the tasting room to the upstairs level, adding a food menu, and expanding the brewing operation on the lower level.
