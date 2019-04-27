WATERLOO — A new city business park is being developed to capitalize on a network of highways, railways and runways near the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Planning officials have already endorsed a plat for the Waterloo Air and Rail Park, a 12-lot industrial park bounded on the west by the city limits and Leversee Road and to the east by the airport runways.
The city has already secured a release from the Federal Aviation Administration to develop the land, won a grant from the Iowa Department of Transportation to build a road, and even has its first potential tenant in a truck wash.
“We have nearly 400 acres for some large-scale lots next to the highway system,” said Community Development Director Noel Anderson. “It also has a rail component … and the potential for air development.”
Anderson believes the site will be attractive to businesses engaged in “transloading,” which is the process of moving shipped goods from one mode of transportation to another.
The Waterloo Air and Rail Park has easy access to the Lone Tree and Airport Boulevard interchanges of U.S. Highway 218. Plans are underway to bring a rail spur off the Canadian National Railroad to the south.
“It would be great at some point if somebody want to bring in something by air,” Anderson added.
The Iowa Transportation Commission approved a Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy grant March 12 to extend Lone Tree road from Leversee into the Air and Rail park some 1,150 feet, providing access to five lots. The grant will cover half the estimated $766,720 cost.
City Council members are expected to vote May 6 on a site plan and development agreement with Prosper Farm Network LLC to construct a new 14,400-square-foot truck wash building northeast of 2510 Leversee Road.
A development agreement approved in 2017 for Standard Distribution Co. to construct a new 50,000-square-foot warehouse and 26-acre “laydown” yard on the southwest corner of the airport’s property has expired. But Anderson said he expects the city to move forward with the project at some point.
The city still needs to extend sewer, water and power utilities into the industrial park, with that work expected to start this summer or early next spring.
The Waterloo Air and Rail Park will be adjacent to the Northern Cedar Falls Industrial Park, developed on the west side of Leversee Road, which serves as the border between the two cities.
Cedar Falls, in fact, had once asked to annex a portion of the Waterloo property in 2007 when a farmstead was up for sale. Waterloo rejected that proposal and purchased the farm itself for $350,000 from Robert and Rita Welter.
Anderson believes the side-by-side parks can co-exist and noted his predecessor once thought that area could be a great way for the cities to cooperate on economic development efforts.
“Don Temeyer always envisioned a shared industrial park out there with a shared (tax-increment financing) district going into both cities,” he said. “Obviously it didn’t turn out that way.”
The city’s plans to develop the property has raised some concerns from the airport board, which relies on farm rents generated from the land to balance its budget.
But Anderson said he believes the potential business growth at that site could have a positive future impact on the airport.
“Our hopes are that as we get more and more businesses out there it will increase traffic at the airport,” he said.
