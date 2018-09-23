CEDAR FALLS — Kevin Harberts wishes he was 20 years younger. The extra years would allow him more time at work.
“I mean it,” said Harberts, CEO and owner of Kryton Engineered Metals. “I’ve been doing this for 40 years. I feel like were just finally getting some traction. If I were 20 or 30 years younger I could be a part of everything that’s coming.”
Since 1981, Harberts has watched the small metal fabrication business he helped found grow to an industry leader. Today, Kryton’s customers span the globe and serve diverse businesses, from industrial engineering to furniture manufacturing and everything in between.
During the past decade, he’s paid close attention to succession planning. Each year, Kryton’s executive team has identified young employees for leadership development opportunities.
“The new thing we did this year is something we call our Emerging Leaders Program,” Harberts explained. “We picked 11 emerging leaders we thought at some point would be in a leadership position here.”
From June through August, participants took part in leadership sessions taught by Bill Withers, professor of journalism and communication at Wartburg College in Waverly.
Withers emphasized strategic project development and planning. Kryton’s business focus is manufacturing spun metal material components and fabrication parts. Peers track Kryton’s investments in automation and other advancement, and reviews in industry publications laud the company’s innovative processes.
ELP participants were divided into three project teams and given a question: If given $25,000, what idea or change would you implement to make Kryton more efficient and profitable?
The teams began researching possibilities, with some even traveling to other states to visit competitors. Often, they did so on their own time; one second-shift employee adjusted his personal schedule to ensure he never missed daytime team meetings.
The program culminated in a pitch session last week, where groups presented project proposals to Kryton executives and area business leaders.
As they developed their ideas, teams remained focused on the company’s emphasis of improved efficiencies, automation and safety. Their goals were to maximize innovation, technology and expertise of craftspeople and fabricators.
“We had to look at each area of the machine floor as interconnected and make sure it all flows together,” said participant Ian Davis, Kryton’s utility supervisor.
Davis’ teammates were Steve Angen and Kyle Sienknecht. They noted 70 percent of Kryton’s production floor is automated. Thus, their primary focus was an $8,000 investment to retrofit manual equipment with new technology to increase output, improve efficiency and alleviate worker strain.
“What we do will have a major impact on the guys out there doing the work, so we talked to the people on the machine floor,” said Davis.
The project also would save nearly 50 percent on machine hours, said Sienknecht, Kryton’s scheduler.
Angen, Kryton product development lead, said implementing their proposal will result in cost reductions and better quality control.
“Our solution will allow us to to have a significant impact in terms of reducing product variances and mistakes,” Angen explained. “We have estimated that we’d … easily see a return on this investment within 12 to 14 months.”
Harberts views ELP as a success. He plans to continue the initiative and hopes to retain Withers as instructor.
ELP is the latest program Harberts has implemented in recent years to spur employee engagement. Others include replacing performance reviews with coaching, increased educational opportunities and well-defined career advancement options.
Harberts has been excited to see staff members develop in their leadership skills.
“This is the next generation that will take this on,” he said. “A program like this is pretty unusual in manufacturing. We have to have a succession plan if we want this company to keep going 50 or 100 years from now.”
The initial plan for ELP was to run with one of the plans, Harberts added. Early on, he realized picking just one would be difficult.
“We’re going to find a way to do them all,” he said.
Being open about needed improvements helps Kryton prepare for the future, said Harberts. He also believes showing others the company’s innovative plans or revealing trade secrets won’t endanger Kryton’s status as an industry trailblazer.
“You’ve got to pay it forward,” he said. “There’s no magic sauce we’ve created here. If we can help others, that’s what we’re here for.”
