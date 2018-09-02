CEDAR FALLS — For years, Kevin Harberts was of his company's future, struggling to get by and sometimes worrying if it would get back to even.
Through trial, error and introspection, the owner and president of Kryton Engineered Metals now believes he’s found the right path -- for the company and his own leadership philosophy.
“You can pay lip-service and tell employees ‘we’re family -- rah, rah, rah,’ but if you don’t do more than give lip service, it doesn’t go very far," he said. "When you tell people you care about them, you help them through life -- that’s what you do. If something happens and you don’t, what good is that?”
Ian Davis and his co-workers take Harberts at his word.
“The culture is what really sets Kryton apart from other companies,” Davis explained. “Kevin has said he wants a family atmosphere and holds true to that motto.”
Harberts models his beliefs, Davis added. He and his co-workers said they're impressed by Harberts' frankness, ability to admit mistakes and the trust he instills.
Kryton is a family that helps all its members, said Jason Mathern.
“Recently, we’ve had some unfortunate things happen to a few of our employees,” he explained. “One employee was dealing with a lost loved one and another with his wife’s (illness).”
The way Kryton’s senior management dispatched with business aspects of employees’ struggles was instructive, Mathern added.
“Knowing these employees would be off for a very long time, it was never an option to do anything but fully support them in their tough journey ahead,” he said. “I can’t say enough about our ‘Faith, Family, Work’ motto; we truly live that here at Kryton.”
That extends outside Kryton to community groups and organizations, said Brandie White.
“The Kryton Way Fund is used to help out the community, such as the Northeastern Iowa Food Bank … and American Heart Association,” she said. “Employees can choose to contribute to the fund, and Kryton also holds fundraisers.”
The sense that employees believe they’re valued and feel loyal to Kryton wasn't there in the past, said Harberts.
During the mid-2000s, the company struggled to fill orders. Customers were dissatisfied. Employees updated their resumes.
The future was uncertain, said Harberts. If most things didn't change, he'd face closure. He realized he must first fix the biggest problem: himself.
“For the first 20 years, I didn’t know what my purpose was,” he recalled. “I thought, ‘I’ll build this company. I'll build things. And I’ll help people and organizations.’ I didn’t realize my real purpose in life is to take care of these 90 people who work here at Kryton.”
Once Harberts acknowledged this, he started trying to become the leader his employees deserved.
“I’ve been doing this almost 40 years. For the first 20, I probably sucked as an owner and a boss. I didn’t know what I was doing; I really didn’t,” he said. “You’ve got to listen to what (employees) are saying. Listen -- that’s the main thing.”
He also started investing in his employees’ future. That included more and better compensation and benefits; well-defined career advancement options; educational opportunities; and improved work spaces.
Today, Harberts focuses on the people, he said. He and the management team tweak old models and try new things, based on staff feedback.
Harberts also writes notes and cards for special occasions and has a monthly lunch with small staff groups for birthdays and work anniversaries.
