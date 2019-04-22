CEDAR FALLS — Angie Lashbrook’s predecessor at KJ & Kompany opened his salon in Crossroads Mall on April 10, 1970 — before the mall’s own grand opening, Lashbrook said, and when indoor shopping centers were the place to be.
She’s spent her own career at KJ at Crossroads in Waterloo, eventually becoming owner of the salon herself.
“I’ve worked in Crossroads Mall for 25 years — 22 of that at KJ — so it was a very emotional walk down to the mall office when I turned my keys in,” Lashbrook said.
But Lashbrook was confident in KJ’s next step — and the next place where shoppers are more likely to go.
The longtime hair salon and its 19 employees and four independent contractors moved from Crossroads in Waterloo on March 19 to an under-construction strip mall off of Viking Road, between Hudson Road and Iowa Highway 58 in Cedar Falls.
“When I first started looking around and knew it was time to relocate, I wanted to relocate into one that was going to grow,” Lashbrook said.
She said she looked at the former Christian bookstore, Carlos O’Kelly’s and Planet Fitness locations in Waterloo, before her real estate agent showed her 912 Viking Road, Suite 105.
KJ is located next to Athletico and several buildings still being built. Lashbrook said the plaza will eventually house a large gym, two restaurants, Sidecar Coffee, Agape, a juice bar, hot yoga, a dental office and an office that offers weight loss programs and botox injections.
“The whole concept is health, beauty and fitness,” Lashbrook said. “We just felt that was a great concept. ... To have that all in one was appealing.”
KJ went from 2,400 square feet to around 3,500, allowing them to hire more cosmetologists and barbers and offer eight more services, including manicures, pedicures, body waxing and sugaring. A grand opening is planned for May 10 and 11, with promotions and deals to be announced.
Lashbrook now has space for independent contractors as well as employees, and is still looking to hire more professionals — including barbers licensed to do straight-razor shaves, a popular request. People interested can stop by KJ or go online to kjandkompany.com for an application.
“The move was awesome, and the team is excited for new opportunities and the new space,” Lashbrook said. “We’ve had a great response from our longtime customers — they love the space, love the parking. It’s high energy.”
