WATERLOO — Upon walking into the new Kids, Cars and More family fun center, Danny Harper insisted I take a spin on one of his orange pedal cars.
Not to worry, he insisted: With the ability to hold up to 300 pounds, these cars were made for adults to ride alongside their children and grandchildren.
“Make no mistake, the cars are a lot of fun for the big kids,” Harper said, pedaling alongside on his own. “My granddaughter and I get out here and race.”
There’s not too much room to ride just yet — pallets and building materials are stacked up inside as Harper and his wife, co-owner Tammy Harper, get everything organized in preparation for Kids, Cars and More’s potential opening next week.
The couple pointed out where the track would sit, along with the placement of bounce houses, arcade games, a toddler area, snack bar and two separate party rooms for birthdays and other gatherings, on Monday.
“If you could have seen this place a month ago,” Danny Harper said.
Kids, Cars and More is housed in the 12,500-square foot warehouse that used to be Thorpe Family Fun Center, at 2720 Lackland Drive off of Texas Street, which closed in January.
At the same time as Thorpe’s closing, the Harpers — who used the pedal cars at Boy Scouts events and Party in the Park in Charles City — were looking for a place where they could run them indoors year-round.
“We happened to see online they were selling stuff,” Tammy Harper said.
She reached out on Facebook and got more information about the business, and then the couple worked with SCORE in Cedar Rapids, which pairs mentors with small business owners, to help get up and running, taking possession of the building Nov. 1.
“They are phenomenal,” Tammy Harper said of SCORE. “They helped guide us in the right direction.” She also credited Lincoln Savings Bank with help getting a small business loan.
The Harpers think Kids, Cars and More might be the first place in Iowa with an indoor facility for the pedal cars. They’ll also make the cars available to rent and take them to events and festivals, like they did in Charles City.
“Summer time is the slow time,” Tammy Harper said.
“So we’ll be mobile,” Danny Harper added.
Packages at Kids, Cars and More are $10.95 for ages 5 and up for an hour, $15.95 for two hours and $24.95 for an all-day wristband. Kids younger than that will pay $6.95 for an hour, $9.95 for two hours and $12.95 for all day, while tots younger than 18 months — as well as parents just watching their kids — will get in free.
The Harpers are also offering a 10% discount with a military identification, because Danny Harper is a veteran of the U.S. Army. He also works full time at Lone Pine Hog Farm in Fairbank.
“I’m excited, but nervous,” Tammy Harper said of opening their doors, which the couple hopes to do next week. She’s been working full time to get Kids, Cars and More open. “It’s a new adventure for us.”
“Me, I can’t get the doors open fast enough,” Danny Harper said.
For more information, visit Kids, Cars and More on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KidsCarsandMoreLLC/
