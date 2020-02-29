Ken Golden retiring after two decades as Deere's spokesman

Recalling four months of working 12- to 16-hour days ahead of the Wirtgen announcement, he said: “Because I was the only communicator that could be on the project, I was writing letters to our dealers, their customers, a magazine to Wirtgen and getting ready for the announcement to Wall Street. It’s a lot of work behind the scenes to, first, be sure we’re saying what the business wants to say and we’re keeping all these communication pieces consistent.”

Golden has been the media contact for news organizations around the globe as well as the Quad-City media.

He also has been the voice as Deere faced issues with potential negative impacts to its reputation from fires, floods, hurricanes, industrial accidents to protests against Deere.

“We truly care about people, in my opinion. I’ve been in meetings where people were wringing their hands because they had to make a tough decision (impacting personnel),” he said, adding that negative news impacting people “were the most difficult.”