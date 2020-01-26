Junior Achievement Hall of Fame nominations sought

WATERLOO — Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa is accepting nominations for three elite individuals to be inducted as laureates and one to be inducted as a young entrepreneur into the Cedar Valley Business Hall of Fame on Oct. 22.

Nominations will be accepted through March 13.

Nominations are made by members of the community then selected by an independent committee. The event is a black-tie gala to recognize the honorees. Highlights of the evening will include video biographies of each laureate being honored. Individuals are encouraged to nominate business leaders who have accomplished significant business and personal goals while making the Cedar Valley a better place to live. These individuals:

Made an impact on their industry or organization.

Bestow integrity as an ethical business leader.

Are committed to bettering the community as a whole.

Display leadership qualities, which allow them to be exemplary role models for all of us – especially the children of eastern Iowa.

Exhibit an entrepreneurial spirit in starting or significantly advancing local business.