WATERLOO --- John Deere Waterloo Operations shook hands with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank as they sealed a three-year partnership in the food bank warehouse Wednesday morning.
“It’s our privilege, and we humbly offer the community through the Iowa food bank, a million and a half dollars,” said Dave DeVault, factory manager at John Deere Waterloo Works.
Barbara Prather, executive director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, and Heather Bishop, manager at John Deere Engine Works, held the check amidst boxes and cans of food.
Some of the funds will be placed in savings and support staff training and development, a component of nonprofits Prather said is often forgotten. The remaining will be dispersed among programming, food access, building infrastructure, technology and overall efficiency of the organization.
The food bank applied for the grant but has had a longstanding relationship with John Deere. Prather said this isn’t the first time John Deere has provided funding and resources. The company has been involved with the food bank through board membership and volunteer time. The two organizations sat down to discuss what the two could do in the future and brainstormed how to close the meal gap.
Bishop said John Deere supports community involvement and will make payments towards organizations where their employees volunteer, a program called Dollars for Doers.
John Deere’s motto is “linked to those linked to the land” and Bishop said “the foundation translates that a lot as helping those with world hunger.”
“The foundation of our company is obviously we … feed and clothe the world,” DeVault said. “So this is a normal and a pretty easy connection for us to be a part of and should be in the community to help.”
Since, through the lens of their company’s goal, the Waterloo Operations' focus on feeding this community is also the core existence of the food bank, “it’s … the right partnership,” Bishop said.
Representatives from John Deere Foundation and Waterloo Operations and Northeast Iowa Food Bank gathered to exchange the check and take the opportunity to discuss food insecurity in Northeast Iowa.
In 2017, the food bank announced a plan to close the meal gap, which is the amount of meals the government cannot provide.
“It’s up to the community to fill that gap,” Prather said.
The number of meals needed in 2017 in the U.S. was 8.3 million; Prather said the gap is now 7.4 million with 43,430 people in Iowa needing meals.
“Work is not done,” Prather said. “We have to close the meal gap and keep it closed, which is no easy task.”
The food bank has supported many families in need and Prather shared an instance the nonprofit provided a Thanksgiving meal for a local family who had to allocate meal expenses toward fixing a broken car.
“(The funds) will enable us to continue to provide food to people who are making tough choices of whether to pay their bills or eat,” Prather said.
DeVault said John Deere continually searches for ways to lend support and give back into the broader community.
“We are part of the community; we want to stay as a piece of the fabric in this community, not the fabric,” DeVault said.
