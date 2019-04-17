JESUP -- The city's only grocery store is planning to close next month.
The owners of Jesup Food Center are currently selling off inventory with plans to shut down operations around May 7.
"We've been trying to sell it for approximately two years but unfortunately couldn't find a buyer," said Gary Urban, who owns the store with Dolan and Kristi Burreson.
"It just wasn't financially feasible to remain open in that location," he said. "Obviously it was a heartfelt decision and we feel terribly about it."
Urban said he remains optimistic someone will come forward to buy the store.
"The need is there for a grocery store in a community of more than 2,500 people," he said. "We'd love to have somebody step in and say they want to run a grocery store in that community."
Urban and the Burresons had purchased the former Schares Food Mart in Jesup in December 2009.
They also operate grocery stores in Fairbank, La Porte City, Fredericksburg and Edgewood and a hardware store. While those businesses remain open, Urban said they are also being marketed for sale.
"Dolan and I started in the grocery business back in 1979 and formed a partnership in 1999," he said. "We've been at this as independent grocers — myself for 23 years and Dolan for 20 — and its time for a change."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
That's really too bad. I shopped there quite a bit when I lived outside of Jesup. Well, the community still has Kwik Trip, which is a small grocer in itself nowadays.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.