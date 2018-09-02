CEDAR FALLS — Among the city’s longest tenured employers is Woolverton Printing Co.
Woolverton is locally owned and has been led by the same family for four generations. In turn, several generations of employees have appreciated the small company’s focus on quality products and services, stable jobs and a family atmosphere.
“Woolverton is a very down-to earth-company that cares very much about their employees and their families,” said employee Velma Cordes of Stout.
In 2013, Sheila Cordes, her daughter and co-worker, was diagnosed with stage IV colorectal cancer.
“(Woolverton) worked with us every inch of the way for four years,” Velma recalled.
During Sheila’s illness, co-workers rallied around her. They also were active in community fundraisers that helped defray her medical expenses. Sheila died in July 2017 at age 50.
More than a year later, Woolverton offers reminders of Sheila, and Velma is grateful her co-workers grieve with her.
“They care,” said Velma. “The boss has sat down and talked to me on numerous occasions to ask me how I’m doing.”
Other employees have experienced similar support from co-workers and managers, Velma added; that’s the way things are at Woolverton.
Growth has been another constant since the company got its start more than 100 years ago.
Roy Woolverton founded the company at the turn of the 20th century in Osage. Its mainstay was church printing services.
In 1920, he moved the business to the city. According to company records and Courier archives, the move was professionally and personally beneficial.
Here, Woolverton expanded his business to include commercial clients while maintaining a core church clientele. He also enrolled his daughters in Iowa State Teachers College, now the University of Northern Iowa.
Years of strategic, targeted business development followed. William Lynch, Woolverton’s son-in-law, took over in the mid-1940s. He shepherded the company through a devastating fire during the 1945 Christmas season. His efforts ensured employees could keep working, and the building was restored to operations within five months.
In 1959, Lynch’s son Richard, left a career as a music teacher to take the reins at Woolverton. With his wife, Delores, Richard embraced technology and implemented many innovations, including computerized typesetting. Delores also tripled the company’s church bulletin business with an international marketing plan she devised.
Their son, John Lynch, became president in 1994. As Wolverton’s great-great-grandson, he is the fourth generation to helm the company.
Over the years, Woolverton established itself as a fixture of the community’s historic downtown area.
However, the Parkade offered little room for physical growth. After nearly 80 years downtown, significant business expansion and new technological possibilities spurred the tough decision to leave the beloved location.
The space was needed to continue adapting to changing times. Woolverton moved to the Industrial Park in 1999, adding more warehouse facilities to accommodate additional equipment and booming direct mail services.
Within just a few years, even more space was needed — often for large equipment. Then again. And again.
The result is that almost 20 years after moving to a 21,000-square-foot facility in the Industrial Park, Woolverton has expanded its building to more than 41,000 square feet.
