WAVERLY — Upcoming Iowa State University Extension and Outreach meetings will provide guidance for Iowa farmland owners and operators reviewing options under the 2018 farm bill.
Farmland owners and operators have the opportunity to make new decisions on enrollment and election in the USDA Agriculture Risk Coverage or Price Loss Coverage programs.
ISU Extension and Outreach will host 10 educational “2020 Farm Bill Decisions” programs at multiple locations throughout Northeast Iowa to discuss important considerations for Iowa farmland owners and operators. The meetings are approximately 2 1/2 hours in length.
Area meetings are: 1 p.m. Friday at the Civic Center in Waverly; 9 a.m. Nov. 21 at the Floyd County Fairgrounds in Charles City; 1 p.m. Dec. 5 at Heartland Acres Event Center in Independence; 1 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Community Center in New Hampton; 1 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Danana Lansing Building at the Winneshiek County Fairgrounds in Decorah; 9 a.m. Dec. 17 at the Howard County Fairgrounds, Featherlite Center, Cresco; and 1 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Opera House in Fayette;
“There are important decisions coming up this winter for both landowners and producers on Iowa farms,” said Melissa O’Rourke, farm management specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “Our goal is to assist as many farmers as possible. Our farm management specialists have scheduled more than 50 informational meetings across Iowa.”
Landowners — especially those who cash rent to farm producers — are encouraged to attend and learn more, as landowners will need to provide a release for PLC Yields to be updated by producers using 2013 thru 2017 crop production evidence.
Local USDA Farm Service Agency professionals, who administer the programs, will be present to discuss 2018 Farm Bill regulations and rules. ISU Extension and Outreach farm management specialists will provide information on the current financial picture for Iowa agriculture, upcoming decision points and online resources to help farm owners and operators in the decision-making process. ISU Extension and Outreach Family Life Specialists will join the program to promote healthy strategies for recognizing and coping with the ever-present stress that accompanies the cyclical nature of agriculture.
There is no registration fee to attend, but pre-registration is strongly encouraged to allow planning for materials and seating. Preregister by calling your local ISUEO County Extension office hosting the meeting.
