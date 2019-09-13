{{featured_button_text}}
Wayne Fredericks

Wayne Fredericks

 Courier Lee News Service

ANKENY — Iowa soybean farmers have been elected to state and national leadership posts during a recent meeting of the Iowa Soybean Association board of directors.

Joining ISA President Tim Bardole of Rippey on the state association’s executive committee are: Jeff Jorgenson, Sidney, president-elect; Dave Walton, Wilton, treasurer; Robb Ewoldt, Davenport, secretary; and Randy Miller, Lacona, at-large.

Bardole welcomed the state soybean leaders to their posts.

Several farmers were also elected to represent Iowa as American Soybean Association directors. They include Walton and Steph Essick of Dickens. Re-elected to the ASA board were Brian Kemp of Sibley and Morey Hill of Madrid. Continuing to serve as ASA directors are John Heisdorffer of Keota and Wayne Fredericks of Osage.

