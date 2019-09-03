DES MOINES — The Wellmark Foundation has notified 19 Iowa organizations they will receive Matching Assets to Community Health grants up to $25,000, contingent upon securing the matching funds.
To ensure community support for these projects, organizations are challenged to match this grant at 50%. Organizations have until Nov. 8 to secure their matching funds.
“Each of these grant recipients submitted projects that can help individuals, families and communities achieve better health through built environment initiatives that encourage physical activity and also by providing access to and encouraging the consumption of healthy foods,” said Becky Wampler Bland, Wellmark Foundation executive director. “The next step is for the organizations to secure the required match for the grant. Based on the community support they noted in their applications, they are well on their way to securing those funds.”
Area organizations selected to receive the grant include:
- City of Decorah, $25,000; park improvements to enhance safety and encourage physical activity. The city of Decorah will make needed upgrades to three of the most visited parks in the community — Phelps, Pulpit Rock and Van Peenen. All of these upgrades are designed to make the parks safer, maximize outdoor recreation opportunities and make it easier to engage in active living.
- City of Eldora, $25,000; Memorial Park, a place to play and remember. The city of Eldora will make over Memorial Park by installing new full-functioning, high-quality play structures. This will make Memorial Park a destination for all generations to enjoy together.
- City of Shell Rock, $25,000; Shell Rock Aquatic Center. The city of Shell Rock is constructing a new aquatic center. This community amenity will provide opportunities for children, adults and persons with accessibility needs to have access to physical activity through water-based programming such as swim lessons, aerobics and therapy.
Since 2011, The Wellmark Foundation has provided more than $11 million in grant funding to communities across Iowa and South Dakota.
