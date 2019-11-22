CEDAR FALLS — Earlier this year, Cedar Valley native William Heathershaw designed a T-shirt to be sold as a fundraiser, supporting flood relief and recovery efforts in western Iowa.
Now, the “Iowa love” slogan appears to have become a fully fledged business — or a “social enterprise.”
“I prefer the term ‘social enterprise’,” said Heathershaw. “We’ve wanted to demonstrate that private business can be a great thing for our communities, so from Day One we decided to commit 50% of our quarterly profits to nonprofits and causes.”
As such, “Iowa love” has raised or donated more than $6,000 to causes including local organizations Rodney’s Kitchen for Kids, Northeast Iowa Food Bank and the Black Hawk-Grundy County Mental Health Center.
This month, “Iowa love” selected downtown Cedar Falls for its 2019 holiday pop-up shop at 319 Main St., across the street from Santa’s Workshop, which is now open through the end of the year.
The pop-up shop not only offers its “Iowa love” T-shirts and sweatshirts but locally produced, artisan-made products from across eastern Iowa are also featured. Also available are soy candles hand poured in Cedar Falls, coffee cups handmade in Waterloo, ornaments crafted in Cedar Rapids and hand painted signage from Coralville, all of which incorporates the “Iowa love” symbol.
