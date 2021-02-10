'Iowa love' opens office in Waterloo

A little "Iowa Love" is falling on Waterloo.
The Cedar Valley-based apparel and locally made gifts brand has opened its operations office downtown this week.
The business, which is known for its flagship T-shirt with the cursive optical illusion "Iowa" and "love" on it, is open at 212 E. Fourth St.
“It just so happens that two of my great-grandfathers were business owners in Downtown Waterloo -- actually, both a block from here in either direction -- so not only did I want us to be a part of downtown Waterloo’s resurgence, but also there is an element of sentimentality here for me,” said William Heathershaw, founder of “Iowa love," in a press release.
The company first operated out of Heathershaw’s grandmother’s house. By November 2019, Iowa love opened a holiday pop-up store on Main Street in Cedar Falls, and after the holidays the company moved down the street, benefiting from a short-term sub-lease.
To date, “Iowa love” has supported Cedar Valley organizations with more than $100,000 in cash or in-kind donations such as Allen Foundation, Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center, Hospitality House, House of Hope, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, P.E.T.P.A.L.S., and Rodney’s Kitchen for Kids.
Visitors to the East Fourth Street location will not be able to buy merchandise, however. The office will serve as more of a fulfillment/operations center, according to Heathershaw.