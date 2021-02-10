'Iowa love' opens office in Waterloo

A little "Iowa Love" is falling on Waterloo.

The Cedar Valley-based apparel and locally made gifts brand has opened its operations office downtown this week.

The business, which is known for its flagship T-shirt with the cursive optical illusion "Iowa" and "love" on it, is open at 212 E. Fourth St.

“It just so happens that two of my great-grandfathers were business owners in Downtown Waterloo -- actually, both a block from here in either direction -- so not only did I want us to be a part of downtown Waterloo’s resurgence, but also there is an element of sentimentality here for me,” said William Heathershaw, founder of “Iowa love," in a press release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The company first operated out of Heathershaw’s grandmother’s house. By November 2019, Iowa love opened a holiday pop-up store on Main Street in Cedar Falls, and after the holidays the company moved down the street, benefiting from a short-term sub-lease.

To date, “Iowa love” has supported Cedar Valley organizations with more than $100,000 in cash or in-kind donations such as Allen Foundation, Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center, Hospitality House, House of Hope, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, P.E.T.P.A.L.S., and Rodney’s Kitchen for Kids.