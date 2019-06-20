IOWA FALLS — This week the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation kicked off the annual “Haul Out Hunger” project across rural Iowa.
Iowa Select Farms employees will deliver more than 60,000 pounds of fresh, boneless pork loins to 120 rural food pantries. Deliveries will continue Monday through Wednesday. Each of the 1,022 meat cases to be delivered include 12 pork loins, which provides 240,000 4-ounce servings of pork.
Along with the fresh protein, the foundation has launched “Henry’s Heroes” to bring basic childhood needs to the food pantries.
“The unfortunate reality is that too many Iowans are in need, especially during the summer months. We hope the pork loins and supplies from Henry’s Heroes will help,” said Jeff Hansen, president and CEO of Iowa Select Farms and co-founder of the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation. “As farmers, we passionately believe in giving back to the communities where our employees and contractors live and work.”
The Henry’s Heroes program will bring children’s personal care items to hospitals, food pantries, and women and children’s shelters. The program was inspired by Henry Johnson, Jeff and Deb Hansen’s grandchild and the son of Natalie and Jake Johnson. Natalie had the vision for Henry’s Heroes after she and Jake organized a donation of Henry’s baby shower items to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.
“We have all witnessed the pain in our world for the lack of even the most basic needs to raise a child, even in our own communities,” said Natalie. “From basics like bottles and diapers to more fun items like books, toys, and the cutest clothes, Henry’s Heroes brings joy to children and their caretakers when they are in most need.”
Henry’s Heroes items will also be included in the foundation’s Little Free Pantries that will be established this summer across rural Iowa.
