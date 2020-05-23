Iowa dentists face costly new rules before they can reopen

As a result, Stuntz warned Iowans may see an increase in the cost of their dental care.

“The reality, as the costs go up, that’s something the patients should be aware of,” he said.

Unlike hospitals and many physicians’ clinics, most dental offices are independently owned by the dentists working in them, so they also handle the business side of the practice, including hiring staff and purchasing equipment.

Dealing with the additional expense COVID-19 mitigation efforts pose may be particularly hard on new dentists, some officials say. Stuefen, who serves on the American Dental Association’s New Dentists Committee, said it’s uncommon for dentists who are within 10 years of graduation to own their practice. However, she said many young dentists worry about the effect the pandemic may have on their career and their ability to pay back student loans.

On average, dentists graduate from dental school with around $280,000 in debt, Stuefen said. In some cases, she’s heard of as much as $500,000 in student loan debt.

“And for dental students about to graduate, they worry about whether they’re going to be able to get a job,” she said.