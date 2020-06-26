Iowa Credit Union Foundation partners with UNI to bring financial literacy to high schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — The Iowa Credit Union Foundation has pledged $50,000 to the University of Northern Iowa in support of continuing education programming for educators.

“The foundation is proud to support UNI’s continuing education program for financial literacy because it aligns with our mission to empower people and communities to achieve financial well-being,” said Jaimie Miller, executive director of ICUF. “Educators are the core of any curriculum, and we want to ensure they have the resources needed to succeed in the classroom.”

New law requires all Iowa high school students to complete financial literacy courses to graduate.

While chool districts have a wide range of options available for a financial literacy curriculum, there are few options in Iowa for the continuing education necessary for educators to teach this topic.

UNI’s College of Business Administration is committed to providing the continuing education all teachers need, no matter which curriculum their district chooses.

Beginning summer 2020, UNI will provide Iowa teachers continuing education in financial literacy with the option of earning graduate credit.