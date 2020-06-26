Iowa Credit Union Foundation partners with UNI to bring financial literacy to high schools

CEDAR FALLS — The Iowa Credit Union Foundation has pledged $50,000 to the University of Northern Iowa in support of continuing education programming for educators.
“The foundation is proud to support UNI’s continuing education program for financial literacy because it aligns with our mission to empower people and communities to achieve financial well-being,” said Jaimie Miller, executive director of ICUF. “Educators are the core of any curriculum, and we want to ensure they have the resources needed to succeed in the classroom.”
New law requires all Iowa high school students to complete financial literacy courses to graduate.
While chool districts have a wide range of options available for a financial literacy curriculum, there are few options in Iowa for the continuing education necessary for educators to teach this topic.
UNI’s College of Business Administration is committed to providing the continuing education all teachers need, no matter which curriculum their district chooses.
Beginning summer 2020, UNI will provide Iowa teachers continuing education in financial literacy with the option of earning graduate credit.
“We appreciate the foundation’s support of this critical training curriculum for Iowa educators,” said Jennifer Anderson, business teaching coordinator and instructor at UNI’s business college. “Teaching the importance of personal finance early to Iowa students can make a difference for the rest of their lives, whether that be minimizing student debt, making wise career choices, keeping expenses low or saving early. It benefits these individuals and their future families and grows the prosperity of our Iowa communities.”
With approximately 30,000 Iowa students graduating annually, the curriculum is poised to make a substantial impact on the financial futures of graduating students. An estimated 200-400 teachers will participate in UNI’s financial literacy training over the next five years.
Financial literacy and personal financial planning curriculum provide students important life skills. A good understanding of personal finance can help minimize poor financial choices and reduce debt down the road, ultimately decreasing the stress associated with financial worries that impacts physical health.
