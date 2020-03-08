Iowa business 'dashboard' prizes diversity, test scores, employers say

WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley’s racial and ethnic diversity areas are an asset to the region and the state in attracting and retaining a qualified work force, a Deere executive representing a statewide business organization said in its annual review of the state’s overall economic competitiveness.

“That’s a strength in the greater Waterloo-Cedar Falls area,” said Raj Kalathur, president and chief information officer for John Deere Financial in Johnston and a member of the Iowa Business Council, in a discussion of the results of the council’s annual analysis of the competitiveness of Iowa’s workforce.

The data, called “Iowa’s Competitive Dashboard,“ is used by the council, made up of Iowa’s 23 largest employers, in determining steps to cultivate a competitive workforce to attract and retain business in the state.