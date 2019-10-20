WATERLOLO — Invision Architecture has won statewide recognition for its design of the SingleSpeed Brewing Co. project.
The firm, based in Waterloo and Des Moines, received an Excellence in Design Merit Award during the American Institute of Architects Iowa annual convention in Des Moines.
The jury specifically appreciated how the design “celebrated the old building and renovated it in a beautiful way.”
The SingleSpeed project involved turning a 1927 building that housed a Hostess Wonder Bread bakery into a new brewery, beer hall, restaurant and retail space.
Opened in April 2017, the brewery has won several awards for its design, historic preservation and energy efficiency.
The design focused on natural unfinished materials inherent to the building and the era in which it was built. When new building components were used, they were treated as insertions to distinguish old from new and preserve the integrity of the original fabric while serving as a complement to materials used in the era of the original construction.
