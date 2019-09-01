A company boasting thousands of employees and multiple locations may appear to have little in common with a small business housed at a single site and staffing fewer than 20.
However, the Courier’s 2019 Employers of Choice honorees demonstrate that a great corporate culture starts with a sense of family.
Regardless of the company size, industry, or field, nominators of the 2019 class consistently praised their employers for making them feel like part of a family. Employees said this shines through in flexibility and work-life balance; competitive benefits; volunteerism and philanthropy; fun work environments; opportunities for telecommuting; and generous paid time off.
Across the board, each honoree selected as 2019 Employers of Choice has retained longtime employees for a decade or more.
This means Cedar Valley employers have bested national averages. Nationwide, the median time frame both wage and salary workers have been with their current employer is 4.6 years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
On the recruitment side, 2019 Employers of Choice say they work hard to compete in what continues to be a job-seekers market.
In October 2018, Iowa’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.4% — a historic low, according to the Office of the Governor. By December, Iowa’s was the lowest unemployment rate in the nation.
The state’s numbers have hovered at those levels since then, and unemployment rates throughout the Cedar Valley chart below the Iowa average.
To compete, 2019 Employers of Choice have continued to get employee feedback on things that range from personal and career development to making work fun.
Each honoree does this in its own way. In this special section, you’ll learn about successful entrepreneurial enterprises, dedicated caregivers, community-focused financial institutions, and thriving family businesses. For each, nominators said they found a home away from home:
- CBE Companies
- Cedar Falls Utilities
- Community Bank & Trust
- CUNA Mutual
- Friendship Village
- MercyOne
- Midtown Development
- Peoples Community Health
- Clinic
- Peters Construction Corp.
- Ronan Industries
- Veridian Credit Union
- Waverly Health Center
