WATERLOO — Cedar Valley residents and businesses are being asked for their input on air service at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
A volunteer committee of Grow Cedar Valley is conducting an online air service survey to get feedback on satisfaction with current air service, options to include additional flights both to Chicago and other destinations, and other topics.
The survey can be found at www.growcedarvalley.com/cms/405/Waterloo_Regional_Airport. Responses are due by June 28.
The Grow Cedar Valley Air Service Working Group was created to help the city and airport maximize the economic benefit of the airport, primarily focused on commercial air service.
Airport Director Keith Kaspari said the survey results will be valuable when the U.S. Department of Transportation seeks bids for Waterloo’s air service this summer for a new two-year contract to begin May 1, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
The information can be used when discussing air service priorities with potential bidders, including American Airlines and United Airlines.
“The goal of the committee during this bidding cycle is to get the public engaged earlier than we did in 2017 in providing information regarding their business-related or public leisure travel priorities for scheduled service at ALO,” said Cary Darrah, Grow Cedar Valley CEO.
Darrah said the committee believes the Cedar Valley will be served well with service to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport but would also like to see additional frequency in those flights and potential future service to Dallas on American or Denver, Colo., on United.
More information can be obtained by contacting committee members Kaspari at 291-4483 or Keith.Kaspari@waterloo-ia.org, or Dave Beaty at 277-1059 or Dave@HeartlandFinancial.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.