Independence’s first craft brewery eyes fall opening of taproom

“We pulled up some of the boards and there’s square nails in them,” Mikel said, highlighting the historic nature of the space.

Iowa now has more than 105 craft breweries and has been part of a national surge in the industry. But Gray and Mikel believe there’s plenty of room for breweries focused squarely on the hometown market.

“There’s a big benefit to being hyper local,” Gray said. “The market is saturated for national brands, but it’s not saturated for the local, ‘made in your town, come sit in the taproom and drink it’ (beer).”

Mikel said both men plan to tend bar and interact with customers as much as possible to get feedback. “You can come in an talk to the owners and the brewers and learn about the beer,” he said.

The brewers plan to have five core beers on tap all the time: Allerton Ale, a Belgian-style abbey ale; Allerton Ultra, a lighter version of the beer; a hefeweizen; Wapsi-Daisy, a West Coast IPA; and a peanut butter stout.

Rotating offerings, like an Octoberfest or Gray’s Belgian dark strong — a gold medal winner at the Iowa State Fair — will join guest taps too.