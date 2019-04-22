DECORAH — Impact Coffee is moving into the former JCPenney building in downtown Decorah.
Owners Jeff Brown and his son, Sean, hope to have the business moved from its current location at 118 Washington St. to its new quarters at 101 W. Water St. by mid-summer.
Impact will occupy the main floor and mezzanine level of the former department store, and the third floor will be available for another tenant. Stan Fullerton of Decorah owns the building, constructed in 1871. It’s part of Decorah’s Commercial Historic District which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
JCPenney closed July 31, 2017, after celebrating its 95th year in Decorah.
This week, the replacement of all the windows in the building began. When that is complete, the natural light in the building will be “astonishing,” and the public will have a chance to see the inside of the building in a way it hasn’t been seen since the 1930s, Brown said.
Impact began by sharing space at 118 Washington St. with Perfect Edge, the custom frame shop Brown owns with his wife, Anja. After about a year and a half, Impact outgrew the space, and Perfect Edge moved a few doors down and the coffee shop expanded into the vacant space. Perfect Edge will return to 118 Washington St. after Impact moves into the JC Penney building.
The Browns roast their own coffee, and their roastery, now located in the Browns’ garage, will be moved to the new space in the JC Penney building.
“Roasting will add a whole other visual for people,” he said.
Seating will be expanded in the new location, from its current 25 seats to 75 or more.
“We’re looking at doing more and better of what we’re already doing. It could evolve into something really fantastic,” Brown said.
