WEST DES MOINES (AP) — An Iowa-based grocery store chain is warning customers about what it says is a security incident involving payment card systems.
Hy-Vee said in a news release Wednesday that it launched an investigation after it detected unauthorized activity on some of its payment processing systems — activity that the company thinks has stopped.
You have free articles remaining.
The investigation focused on card payments at Hy-vee restaurants, fuel pumps and drive-thru coffee shops. Company officials think the problem doesn't involve payments systems used inside its grocery stores, drugstores and convenience stores. They use encryption technology for processing card transactions.
Hy-vee intends to notify customers when it can share specific timeframes and locations that may have been involved.
The company is based in West Des Moines and operates more than 240 retail stores in eight Midwestern states: Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.