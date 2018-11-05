WEST DES MOINES — Hy-Vee is warning shoppers of a scam that has surfaced on social media.
The post includes a fake “$80 off groceries” coupon. This is a scam and “our stores are not able to honor this,” Hy-Vee said in a Facebook post Sunday.
Hy-Vee said shoppers need to look for their weekly ad or their monthly Mega ad, or download the Hy-Vee Deals app.
