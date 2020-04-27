Hy-Vee requires employees to wear masks

It is one of many measures Hy-Vee has taken to ensure the health and wellbeing of its employees and customers over the past several weeks. In addition, to show its gratitude to employees during this time, Hy-Vee is providing another front line employee appreciation bonus to all of its part-time and full-time store employees. The employees will receive a 10% bonus on all their hours worked from April 13 through May 3. This is the second employee appreciation bonus the company is providing to its front line employees. The other 10% bonus was on all hours worked from March 16 to April 12.