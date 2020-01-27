Hy-Vee purchases 6 former Shopkos in Iowa
WEST DES MOINES — Hy-Vee Inc. announced Monday that it has agreed to acquire six former Shopko locations in Iowa that will re-open under the Dollar Fresh brand by late summer.

In the upcoming weeks, several former Shopko locations will begin renovations to open as Dollar Fresh stores by late summer. The former Shopko buildings in Hampton, Cresco, Oelwein, Waukon, Dyersville and Vinton are all part of the purchase agreements.

Dollar Fresh locations are designed to offer customers in smaller communities a fresh, new product selection at low prices. Customers will find a full selection of grocery items, a bakery section with a full range of fresh-baked items, a dollar section, a Wall of Value, ready-to-eat meal offerings and other services.

“As we continue to innovate, we’re taking a look at the needs of our rural communities,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board, CEO and president. “At our Dollar Fresh stores, our customers will be greeted with helpful smiles that deliver a great customer experience while also encountering a wide selection of quality products at low prices.”

The first Dollar Fresh opened in Osceola in fall 2018. Currently, Hy-Vee operates Dollar Fresh stores in Centerville, Creston, Emmetsburg, Osceola and Toledo, Iowa; and in West Point, Nebraska.

