CEDAR FALLS — Hurts Donuts is closer to opening a location in downtown Cedar Falls.
On Monday, a truck outside 100 E. Second St. Suite 108 was giving out free donuts and selling T-shirts and other goodies from its “emergency donut vehicle.”
“We’re hoping to open very soon,” said Janelle Wilks, owner of the new franchise.” With construction and how there always can be delays, we don’t have a firm date yet.”
It isn’t Wilks’ first business venture in Cedar Falls; she also owns Main Street Suits and Nelly’s Hotdog stand.
The T-shirts sold Monday act as a “wearable coupon,” and allow wearers to move to the head of the line opening day.
The new store was announced in May and interest swelled immediately.
“We just had such an outstanding following on Facebook and lots of reaction,” Wilks said. “Since we’re not quite ready to open we wanted to do some sort of event to get people excited.”
Wilks first applied for the franchise license about two years ago.
“It’s been quite the process,” Wilks said. “Within those two years was a year when I was battling breast cancer, so that slowed me down a little bit.”
Wilks says watch Facebook for further announcements.
“We post everything we can on Facebook, so you’ll always know what’s going on,” Wilks said. “We’ll post construction updates and all kinds of fun stuff.”
